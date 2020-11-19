The site, which includes the former Hebrew Home and the former Paul Robeson school, eventually will include 88 affordable senior independent living apartments known as the Appleton at Spring Flats, 87 mixed-income rental units in the Robeson at Spring Flats and 10 townhouse-style condominium units known as the Row at Spring Flats.
The apartments, which will be one-, two- and three-bedroom units, will have rents affordable for households with incomes of 30, 50 and 120 percent of area median income based on household size. Area median income in D.C. in 2020 is $126,600 for a household with four people.
Spring Flats is adjacent to a recreation center, an elementary school and is 0.3 miles from the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station for Green Line service. The neighborhood also is served by several bus routes. Community amenities include a park, public art, community rooms, fitness rooms, a property management office and a 57-car parking garage.
The apartment building, anticipated to be completed in late 2022, will be certified LEED Gold for energy efficiency, and Energy Star appliances will be installed in each unit.
