The Petworth neighborhood in Northwest Washington, like many areas of the District, has become increasingly expensive for renters drawn to the neighborhood’s many shops and restaurants as well as by access to Metro.

To preserve and enhance affordable housing, the D.C. Housing Finance Agency recently provided financing for the construction of Spring Flats Family, the second phase of redevelopment of the site at 1125 Spring Rd. NW in Petworth. Additional financing for Spring Flats Family is provided through a $10.4 million loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund.

The site, which includes the former Hebrew Home and the former Paul Robeson school, eventually will include 88 affordable senior independent living apartments known as the Appleton at Spring Flats, 87 mixed-income rental units in the Robeson at Spring Flats and 10 townhouse-style condominium units known as the Row at Spring Flats.

The apartments, which will be one-, two- and three-bedroom units, will have rents affordable for households with incomes of 30, 50 and 120 percent of area median income based on household size. Area median income in D.C. in 2020 is $126,600 for a household with four people.

Spring Flats is adjacent to a recreation center, an elementary school and is 0.3 miles from the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station for Green Line service. The neighborhood also is served by several bus routes. Community amenities include a park, public art, community rooms, fitness rooms, a property management office and a 57-car parking garage.

The apartment building, anticipated to be completed in late 2022, will be certified LEED Gold for energy efficiency, and Energy Star appliances will be installed in each unit.

For updates, click here.

Read more in Real Estate: