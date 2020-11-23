For example, the unit at 1831 Belmont Rd. NW #103 in the Belmont Condominium is priced at $369,900. The monthly condo fee is $393 and annual property taxes are $2,318. The condo fee includes common area maintenance, a master insurance policy, trash, water, gas and snow removal.
Built in 1911, this Beaux-Arts-style building was converted to condos in 2004. The sellers of this unit upgraded the one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, which has 695 square feet and is on the ground floor. The kitchen has been renovated with stainless-steel appliances, white Shaker-style cabinets and granite counters.
This unit is one of two in the building with a private fenced-in patio for a garden, relaxing outside or storing bikes. While the unit doesn’t have a washer and dryer, there is a laundry room in the building. The building doesn’t have parking or central air conditioning, but this unit has window units for air conditioning.
The Belmont Condominium is less than one mile from the Woodley Road and Dupont Circle Metro stations, and bus stops and a Capital Bike station are nearby. Residents can walk to grocery stores, shops and restaurants in Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle and Woodley Park.
Assigned schools include Oyster-Adams Bilingual and Wilson High, both rated by GreatSchools.org as above average compared with other D.C. schools.
For more information, contact real estate agent Yianni Konstantopoulos with Compass at 202-957-3339.
Read more in Real Estate: