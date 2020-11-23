“Every day that an orderly presidential transition process is delayed, our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished,” the letter reads. “Our national interest and respect for the integrity of our democratic process requires that the administrator of the federal General Services Administration immediately ascertain that Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris are the president-elect and vice president-elect so that a proper transition can begin. Withholding resources and vital information from an incoming administration puts the public and economic health and security of America at risk.”

Kathryn Wylde, the partnership’s president and CEO, said in an email to The Post that New York Attorney General Letitia James had asked her to join a Friday call with the New York business leaders to weigh in on the presidential transition. The group decided that “it is essential that the transition proceed and that the business community has a responsibility to make that case.”

The signatories represent a range of industries, Wylde said, including many who count themselves as Republican or independent.

“This isn’t about partisan politics, but about protecting our democracy,” James said in an emailed statement. “Without the rule of law and an orderly transfer of power, everything from commerce to health care delivery to national security is in peril, and our business leaders can see that as clearly as the rest of us.”

The head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, is legally responsible for deciding when the transition can begin but has refused to acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Almost three weeks after Election Day, the Trump appointee has told agencies that this first step could still be weeks away. Her inaction means Biden cannot access millions of dollars needed to facilitate the transfer of power.

“America is being ravaged by a deadly pandemic with enormous social and economic consequences,” the letter reads. “The attention and energy of public and private sector leaders should be entirely focused on uniting our country to fight the coronavirus, provide aid to those in need, prevent further business disruption and loss of jobs, and invest in our economic recovery and revitalization.”

The Partnership for New York City is a nonprofit made up of business leaders and employers from 311 companies that seek to bridge gaps between global industries and government.