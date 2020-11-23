Notably, while Blackstone president and COO Jon Gray signed the letter, the private equity firm’s chief executive Stephen Schwarzman did not. But Schwarzman, a high-profile Trump ally, has made political waves of his own recently, after he acknowledged President-elect Biden’s victory Monday.

“The outcome is very certain today, and the country should move on,” Schwarzman said in a statement to Axios. “I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built. Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-COVID economy.”

Schwarzman’s comments reflect a growing chorus of Republican officials and corporate leaders that have previously aligned themselves with Trump distancing themselves from -- or outright calling out -- the administration for its refusal to concede. On Monday, more than 100 leading Republican national security experts urged congressional Republicans in a letter to take action and demand the Trump administration immediately launch the transition.

And General Motors announced Monday afternoon it would withdraw its support for President Trump’s legal battle against California’s clean-air regulations, encouraging other automakers to do the same and aligning itself with the electrification goals of the incoming Biden administration.

“We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the President-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” chief executive Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental leaders. “We are confident that the Biden Administration, California, and the U.S. auto industry, which supports 10.3 million jobs, can collaboratively find the pathway that will deliver an all-electric future.”

“Every day that an orderly presidential transition process is delayed, our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished,” the letter reads. “Our national interest and respect for the integrity of our democratic process requires that the administrator of the federal General Services Administration immediately ascertain that Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris are the president-elect and vice president-elect so that a proper transition can begin. Withholding resources and vital information from an incoming administration puts the public and economic health and security of America at risk.”

Kathryn Wylde, the partnership’s president and CEO, said in an email to The Post that New York Attorney General Letitia James had asked her to join a Friday call with the New York business leaders to weigh in on the presidential transition. The group decided that “it is essential that the transition proceed and that the business community has a responsibility to make that case.”

The signatories represent a range of industries, Wylde said, including many who count themselves as Republican or independent.

During Friday’s conference call, some of the executives discussed withholding campaign donations from Georgia’s two Republican Senate candidates, incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, to motivate the GOP to push for the transition. The nation’s eyes are on the two runoff elections set for early January as key to determining which party will hold majority in the United States Senate.

“This isn’t about partisan politics, but about protecting our democracy,” James said in an emailed statement. “Without the rule of law and an orderly transfer of power, everything from commerce to health care delivery to national security is in peril, and our business leaders can see that as clearly as the rest of us.”

The head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, is legally responsible for deciding when the transition can begin but has refused to acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Almost three weeks after Election Day, the Trump appointee has told agencies that this first step could still be weeks away. Her inaction means Biden cannot access millions of dollars needed to facilitate the transfer of power.

“America is being ravaged by a deadly pandemic with enormous social and economic consequences,” the letter reads. “The attention and energy of public and private sector leaders should be entirely focused on uniting our country to fight the coronavirus, provide aid to those in need, prevent further business disruption and loss of jobs, and invest in our economic recovery and revitalization.”