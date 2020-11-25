The number of new claims has fallen from peaks in the spring but remains historically high. For more than 35 weeks, claims have remained above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000, from 1982, although questions about backlogs, fraud and duplicate claims have complicated the data.
Economists say they are concerned that virus’ current surge, combined with Congress’ failure to pass for stimulus, could send the recovery backward. Unemployment benefits are set to expire for as many as 12 million people in December, due to deadlines established by Congress in March.
Meanwhile, a contraction in household spending could threaten the economy at large.