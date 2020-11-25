New unemployment claims last week rose to 778,000 — the second straight week that claims have increased, fueling new concerns about the economic cost of the virus’ surge.

An additional 311,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the supplemental unemployment insurance for gig and self-employed workers.

All together, 20.4 minion people were claiming some form of unemployment insurance on November 7, the most recent week available for that statistic, according to the Department of Labor.

The number of new claims has fallen from peaks in the spring but remains historically high. For more than 35 weeks, claims have remained above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000, from 1982, although questions about backlogs, fraud and duplicate claims have complicated the data.

Economists say they are concerned that virus’ current surge, combined with Congress’ failure to pass for stimulus, could send the recovery backward. Unemployment benefits are set to expire for as many as 12 million people in December, due to deadlines established by Congress in March.

Meanwhile, a contraction in household spending could threaten the economy at large.