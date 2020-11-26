Among the 373 residences at 1331 are “Sky Suites” and penthouse apartments on the top four floors of the building with private elevators, panoramic views of the city and the Potomac and a hefty price tag: Some will rent for $22,000 per month.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, some with a den, range from 583 to 3,392 square feet. Rents start in the $2,000s. The apartments include open floor plans, 9- and 10-foot-high ceilings, wide-plank Porcelanosa floors, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and full-height backsplashes. Some units include a terrace or balcony.
The building was designed by A.M. Stern Architects and developed by Republic Properties Corp., and its triangular shape includes modern and traditional elements. It is constructed with limestone-colored masonry that blends with nearby federal buildings.
The edifice wraps around a landscaped courtyard and includes a landscaped roof deck with a glass pavilion, an infinity-edge pool, a conference room, two club rooms, a catering kitchen, fire pits, a piano lounge, outdoor living rooms with grilling stations and a “Sky Track” walking path with views of the city and the Potomac.
Residents at 1331 will have access to 24-hour-a-day concierge services that can arrange for private chefs, event planning, personal assistants and pet care.
A partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel offers special rates to residents for services, including housekeeping and food delivery as well as access to the hotel spa, fitness center and restaurants. A medical concierge at 1331 can provide on-site consultations and flu shots. The apartment is also arranging partnerships with nearby restaurants for private dining.
The building is between the Wharf and the Mall.
