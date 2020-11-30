The combined company will be headquartered in New York and led by S&P Global president and chief executive Douglas Peterson. IHS Markit’s current chairman and chief executive Lance Uggla will serve as a special adviser for one year after deal closes in the second half of 2021. The merger requires the approval of antitrust regulators and both companies’ shareholders, S&P Global said in a release.

Peterson said the new company will be better able to serve its customers. “This merger increases scale while rounding out our combined capabilities,” he said in a news release. It “amplifies our ability to deliver customers the essential intelligence needed to make decisions with conviction.”

The boards of directors for both companies unanimously approved the deal, which includes $4.8 billion in debt, the release said. S&P Global declined to say Monday how merger would impact their combined workforce.

Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. Once the sale is complete, S&P Global shareholders will own about 67.75 percent of the company and IHS Markit shareholders will own 32.25 percent.

Both companies are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. On Monday morning, S&P Global was trading up 2.1 percent and IHS Markit surged nearly 7.2 percent.

The deal brings a number of technologies under one umbrella, like software developer Kensho, which S&P Global acquired in 2018, and the IHS Markit Data Lake, a massive industry data set for business insights. The release said this marks an expansion of a global customer base as a financial data and technology adviser across data, climate and energy transition, platforms and benchmarks and analytics in environmental, social and corporate governance (how the sustainability of an investment in a corporation is measured).

Uggla called the purchase a win for both companies.

“Our highly complementary products will deliver a broader set of offerings across multiple verticals for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders,” he said in the release. “Our cultures are well aligned, and the combined company will provide greater career opportunities for employees.”