For example, the townhouse at 6964 Mayfair Terrace in Laurel in Prince George’s County is priced at $289,900. Annual property taxes are $3,736 and monthly homeowner association fees are $52.
Built in 1986, the 1,914-square-foot townhouse has three levels with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The contemporary-style townhouse has nine-foot-high ceilings and skylights and sits on a cul-de-sac with views of trees and open space.
The bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, roof, water heater, and heating and air conditioning system all have been updated. The kitchen has a pass-through window to the dining room and the family room has a stone fireplace. Each of the two bedrooms has a private full bathroom and the main level has a powder room. A closet with laundry equipment is on the upper level. The townhouse comes with one assigned parking space.
Assigned schools include Bond Mill Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and Laurel High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Maryland, the middle school is rated average and the high school is rated below average.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Julia Mattis with Re/Max Advantage Realty at 410-303-7010.
