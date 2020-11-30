Home buyers hunting for a bargain in the D.C. metro area tend to look farther from the city’s borders in search of affordability. Many also turn to Prince George’s County, Md., which typically has the lowest median sales prices in the region.

In October, the median sales price in the county was $355,000, according to Bright MLS, a jump of 12.7 percent compared with October 2019. Townhouse prices in the county rose to their highest level in a decade. The median sales price for townhouses in Prince George’s County rose to $320,000 in October, a 16.4 percent increase over the median sales price in October 2019, according to Bright MLS. Townhouses can be a good option for buyers looking for the space of a small single-family home at a lower price.

For example, the townhouse at 6964 Mayfair Terrace in Laurel in Prince George’s County is priced at $289,900. Annual property taxes are $3,736 and monthly homeowner association fees are $52.

Built in 1986, the 1,914-square-foot townhouse has three levels with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The contemporary-style townhouse has nine-foot-high ceilings and skylights and sits on a cul-de-sac with views of trees and open space.

The bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, roof, water heater, and heating and air conditioning system all have been updated. The kitchen has a pass-through window to the dining room and the family room has a stone fireplace. Each of the two bedrooms has a private full bathroom and the main level has a powder room. A closet with laundry equipment is on the upper level. The townhouse comes with one assigned parking space.

Assigned schools include Bond Mill Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and Laurel High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Maryland, the middle school is rated average and the high school is rated below average.

For a virtual tour, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Julia Mattis with Re/Max Advantage Realty at 410-303-7010.

