Companies that don’t meet the criteria would have to explain why, according to the plan, or face possible delisting.

The exchange includes many of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S., including Apple, Costco and Starbucks. If the policy is adopted, Nasdaq said in a news release, more than 3,000 listed members would have one year to publicly disclose the diversity statistics of their boards. Companies would have two years to partially meet the new expectations for a more inclusive board, with at least one director who self identifies as a woman and one who self-identifies as LGBTQ or as part of an underrepresented minority. Top-tier companies are expected to meet the full requirements within four years.

In arriving at the decision, Nasdaq said it analyzed more than two dozen studies that found a link between diverse boards and better corporate governance and financial performance.

“Nasdaq’s purpose is to champion inclusive growth and prosperity to power stronger economies,” said Adena Friedman, Nasdaq’s president and chief executive, in a statement Tuesday. “Our goal with this proposal is to provide a transparent framework for Nasdaq-listed companies to present their board composition and diversity philosophy effectively to all stakeholders; we believe this listing rule is one step in a broader journey to achieve inclusive representation across corporate America.” ​

If federal regulators sign off, Nasdaq would become the first major exchange with such firm diversity requirements. Other financial leaders have tried to improve inclusion through governing mandates and heightened transparency.

In January, Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon said that the bank, which is one of the largest underwriters of initial public offerings, would not take companies public in the U.S. and Europe if they do not have at least one board director who is a member of traditionally underrepresented group, based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. And in September more than 30 major companies — including Wells Fargo, General Motors and Target — agreed to publicly share their government diversity reports by early next year.

Corporate America has been slow to significantly increase the number of women and people of color inside their boardrooms. That the composition of U.S. business leaders does not reflect the broader American population was highlighted further earlier this year, during the historic nationwide protests for racial justice.