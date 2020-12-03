The Fortis Companies of Washington, D.C., developers of the Dylan, purchased the 1.23-acre site in 2019 for its location within a five-minute walk of the new Metro station and two Metro stops from Amazon HQ2 at National Landing. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post). The 21-acre Potomac Yard Park is adjacent to the Dylan and includes multiple playgrounds, rock climbing, ziplining, a trail, plazas as well as tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
The one- to three-bedroom condos will average 1,200 square feet. Prices are expected to range from the $600,000s to more than $1 million.
The condos will have hardwood flooring and upscale kitchens with Bosch appliances, Porcelanosa cabinetry, wine storage and islands with waterfall sides. The bathrooms will have Waterworks features and Calacatta quartz countertops. Many of the condos have been designed with private balconies, and about 75 percent include a den to be used as a home office.
Planned condo amenities include a business center for residents who want to work outside their units, a fitness center, yoga room, pet-washing station and garage with electric-vehicle charging stations and bike storage.
Two rooftop terraces, each with an adjacent clubroom, will have views of the Potomac River. Outdoor green spaces will include picnic areas and benches and will include displays of work by local artists. Dylan will also have concierge services, a package room and Amazon Hub lockers.
Sales by the Mayhood are anticipated to begin in early 2021. For more information, visit www.dylanva.com.
