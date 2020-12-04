The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs back in November— the slowest month of growth by far since the recovery began in the spring and a warning sign about the months ahead as infections grow to new heights across the country.
The unemployment rate fell to 6.7, from 6.9 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which releases the monthly employment report based on data it gathers during the first half of the month.
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.