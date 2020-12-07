For example, the townhouse-style condo at 334 Cross Green St. Unit A in Gaithersburg is priced at $399,900. Annual property taxes are $4,733 and combined homeowner association and condo fees are $388 per month. The fees include common area maintenance, insurance, lawn care in front of the condo, reserve funds, snow removal and trash removal.
Located in the Lakelands community adjacent to the Kentlands community, residents have access to basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse, a community center, an outdoor swimming pool, walking paths and playgrounds. Residents can walk to nearby shops and restaurants, a movie theater, lakes and parks.
Built in 2001, the two-level condo has 1,795 square feet with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level includes an open floor plan with hardwood floors, a fireplace, a powder room and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has new carpet, a family room or home office with a deck, a laundry room and two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The condo includes gas heat and hot water and an attached one-car garage.
Assigned schools include Rachel Carson Elementary, Lakelands Park Middle and Quince Orchard High. The elementary school is rated above average by Great Schools compared with other schools in the state and the middle and high schools are rated average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Jill Balow of Greystone Realty at 301-233-5596.
Read more in Real Estate: