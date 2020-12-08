Responding to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, the National Association of Realtors agreed sellers’ agents must publicly disclose the commission they offer to buyers’ agents for properties listed on a multiple listing service site. In addition, buyers’ agents will be obligated to tell their clients about the compensation they are being offered. Buyers’ agents won’t be able to describe their services as free to the buyer and must be transparent about how they get paid.

Some multiple listing services such as the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) in Seattle have already begun publishing buyers’ agent commission offers. Redfin real estate brokerage has been publishing its buyers’ agent compensation offers for about 18 months.

“This settlement will usher in a new era of price competition for real estate agents,” Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin real estate brokerage, said in a statement. “No one knows better than Redfin how hard it is for an agent to offer homebuyers a better deal when the fees brokerages charge are a secret. Redfin has saved homebuyers hundreds of millions of dollars in commissions, but until now, customers couldn’t really compare prices between brokerages.

“This settlement will let any real estate site show how much a buyers’ agent stands to earn on any sale. The fees for representing a seller are already competitive because the sellers’ agent discloses her fees up front. Now the fees for representing a buyer will become competitive too, which can save consumers billions of dollars every year.”

However, Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, believes that settlement between the NAR and DOJ doesn’t go far enough to encourage competition between agents.

“The settlement will discourage blatant discrimination against discount brokers and the steering of buyers to high-commission properties, but will fail to significantly increase real price competition,” Brobeck said in a statement. “Only the uncoupling of commissions, so that both buyers and sellers negotiate and pay their own broker compensation, can foster the price competition that exists in most other consumer markets.”

The new agreement with the NAR and DOJ requires several steps before it will take effect, including determining the exact rule changes, a vote by the NAR Board of Directors and a final court approval.