Kanso Twinbrook, a 238-unit apartment development at 12503 Ardennes Ave. near Rockville Pike and the Twinbrook Metro station, allows tenants to rent apartments at a self-serve showroom. Designed to be more affordable than traditional luxury apartments, the community will not have any physical amenities or daily staff on-site. Maintenance support for the apartments is scheduled a few days a week and tenants can get customer service virtually through the AvalonBay call center. Emergency support will also be available.
AvalonBay partnered with Google, Latch, Amazon and Boingo to provide technology and services for residents of Kanso Twinbrook, which opened in November. For example, the new “Works With Latch” partner program between Latch and Google enables AvalonBay to integrate smart devices into one platform.
Residents can manage their Google Nest products through the platform and unlock their doors from their smartphones with Latch electronic locks. The building has Amazon Hub Lockers with a self-service kiosk for package deliveries and Amazon Key for Business that streamlines delivery to either the package room or locker without needing to buzz anyone into the building. (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Boingo offers a pre-installed WiFi system for the building as an option for residents. The AvalonAccess Web portal allows renters to pay their rent and submit maintenance requests online.
While Kanso Twinbrook doesn’t have on-site amenities, residents will have an “AVB Passport” that provides discounted access to pools and fitness centers at nearby AvalonBay apartments.
Rents at Kanso Twinbrook start at $1,315 for a studio, $1,500 for a one-bedroom, $1,930 for a two-bedroom and $2,670 for a three-bedroom apartment. The building doesn’t allow pets. Garage parking is $70 per month for the first car and $105 per month for the second car.
The average one-bedroom apartment is approximately 800 square feet. The apartments have nine-foot-high ceilings, LED lights, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets and an in-unit washer and dryer.
For more information, visit www.kansotwinbrook.com.
