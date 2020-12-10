A spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has rattled large parts of the economy in recent weeks.

There are now more than 1 million new cases of coronavirus each week in the United States, and the country shattered a record on Wednesday with more than 3,000 deaths from the pandemic. Hospitals in many parts of the country are overwhelmed, and many state and local jurisdictions have imposed fresh restrictions to try and curb the increase.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have spent months in unsuccessful negotiations about another economic relief package, leaving the economy without the kind of support that economists say was so important to cushioning the pandemic’s blow early on in the crisis. A new round of talks recently started and has shown some progress, but a deal has remained elusive.

President Trump has pushed for a new round of $600 stimulus checks but he has sought to extend only limited aid for unemployed Americans, while Democrats and some Republicans have sought more robust benefits in anticipation of a crush of new filings. There are still more than 10 million Americans who remain unemployed, following the big spike in layoffs in March and April.

The new burst of jobless claims from last week was slightly larger than the last two big jumps, for that October week, when they rose about 75,000 and in early August, when claims rose 133,000, making it the largest jump in claims since millions began flooding the system at the pandemic’s outset in March.

An additional 427,600 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for gig and self-employed workers, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

Economists have been warning for months about coming damage to the economy if Congress failed to authorize another stimulus package to help prop up struggling businesses and households. The labor market has in general fared better than the most dire projections made during the pandemic’s early months, but has been flashing warning signs for weeks.

Most residents of the state of California are now under stay-at-home orders, with nonessential travel and hotel stays restricted, and closures affecting indoor dining, bars, nail salons, zoos and wineries. Officials in some parts of Maryland are prohibiting both indoor and outdoor dining. More measures in jurisdictions like Virginia and New York are expected soon.

The 245,000 jobs added in November were the lowest number added since the recovery began in May, and a sign that December’s report could go into the negative. The number of unemployment claims is another concerning data point.