Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. These rates are not available to every borrower.

Because the survey is based on first-lien prime conventional conforming home purchase mortgages, rates for refinances may be different. This is especially true since the price adjustment for refinance transactions went into effect earlier this month. The adjustment is 0.5 percent of the loan amount (e.g., it is $1,500 on a $300,000 loan) and applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances.

The 15-year fixed-rate average also held steady at 2.26 percent with an average 0.6 point. It was 3.19 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average slid to 2.79 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.86 percent a week ago and 3.36 percent a year ago.

“Mortgage rates remain at record lows, resisting their typical correlation to Treasury yields, which have recently been moving higher,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Mortgage spreads — the difference between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury rate — are declining from their elevated levels earlier this year. Although today’s mortgage spread is about 1.8 percent and still has some room to move down if the 10-year Treasury continues to rise, it’s encouraging to see that the spread is almost back to normal levels.”

The Federal Reserve will meet next week for the final time this year. The central bank is not expected to do anything with its benchmark rate, but many observers will be looking to see what the Fed does with regard to its purchase of mortgage-backed securities.

For the past several months, the central bank has been buying mortgage-backed securities — or MBS as they are often known — which are bundles of mortgages sold on a secondary market. When a borrower takes out a loan such as a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a lender often bundles that loan with other loans into an MBS and then sells it to investors. The Fed’s unlimited MBS buying has been pushing prices up and driving down rates.

“We don’t see any sign that the Fed’s practice will end anytime soon, so we expect rates to remain low during the first half of the year,” said Brian Koss, executive vice president of Mortgage Network. “If the Fed stays on course, rates will stay relatively the same. If they back off their volume of MBS purchases, it will send rates up quickly. Just how much they will rise depends on the demand that will fill the Fed’s vacuum.”

However, Koss doubts rates will move much lower.

“Interest rates have bounced along the bottom for many months, so it’s difficult to see how they can fall even further,” he said. “There is always a chance they will, but at current rates, there has already been significant purchase and refinance activity.”

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found nearly half the experts it surveyed predict rates will remain about the same in the coming week.

“Another week of steady as she goes for mortgage rates,” said Gordon Miller, owner of Miller Lending Group in Cary, N.C. “Despite an uptick in Treasury yields, there has been little to no impact felt by the markets, so it continues to appear as if low rates are here for an extended period of time.”

Meanwhile, mortgages applications fell off last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — decreased 1.2 percent from a week earlier. The purchase index went down 5 percent from the previous week but was 22 percent higher than a year ago. The refinance index rose 2 percent and was 89 percent higher than a year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 72 percent of applications.

“The mortgage market continues to be lifted by strong demand from homeowners looking to lower their monthly payments and homebuyers seeking more space,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Mortgage activity was mixed the first week of December, with an increase in refinances and a decline in purchase applications. Record-low mortgage rates below 3 percent should continue to support strong application activity to close out the year. Borrowers looking to take advantage of these low rates should consider doing so now, as we anticipate that they will slowly rise above 3 percent in 2021.”

The MBA also released its mortgage credit availability index (MCAI) that showed credit availability increased in November. The MCAI rose 0.7 percent to 122.2 last month. An increase in the MCAI indicates lending standards are loosening, while a decrease signals they are tightening.

“Mortgage credit availability increased slightly in November to its highest level since July, as the job market improved, and the housing sector continued to show strong borrower demand,” Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement. “There was an increase in credit availability for jumbo loans, as well as loan products with low credit scores, higher [loan-to-value ratios] and adjustable-rate features. Home purchase and refinance activity have remained strong in recent months, and the increased credit supply should help qualified borrowers still looking to capitalize on record-low mortgage rates. However, credit availability is still more than 30 percent below pre-pandemic levels and close to the restricted standards seen in 2014. This has especially impacted government borrowers and first-time buyers.”