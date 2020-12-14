States will determine who will get immunized first, with health-care personnel, nursing home residents and their caregivers prioritized as vulnerable populations. But the anticipated delay in distribution to the general population is enough to allow scammers to slip in with fake offers to people hoping to jump the line to get vaccinated.

“While we wait for a timeline and more information, there’s no doubt scammers will be scheming,” Colleen Tressler, consumer education specialist at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), wrote in a recent blog post about coronavirus-related cons.

The FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Inspector General have also been issuing alerts about the increase in coronavirus fraud as consumer and government agencies ramp up their efforts to protect the public from predators looking to make money off people’s fears about getting the virus.

Scammers aren’t just using email or telemarketing calls. They are also coming at people via messages on social media platforms, and they’re even performing door-to-door visits, HHS says.

Tressler said this is what you need to know to avoid a coronavirus-vaccine-related scam:

— Be skeptical of offers to pay for a vaccine on your behalf. Because the coronavirus is a public health emergency, it’s unlikely you will have to pay for the vaccine. “You should also beware of scammers claiming to be medical professionals and demanding payment for treating a friend or relative for COVID-19,” the FBI warns.

— No, you can’t pay to get your name on a list to get the coronavirus vaccine. Don’t fall for scammers’ promises about getting early access.

— No, that’s not a government official calling you about getting vaccinated. “No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine,” Tressler wrote.

— Watch out for offers of alternative cures for the coronavirus. While waiting for a vaccine, don’t get so impatient that you become a victim of a scam. If you’re concerned about when you can get vaccinated, check with your health-care provider.

For more information about coronavirus-related scams and tips, go to ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

And if you fall victim to a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with the FTC’s consumer protection office. The agencies may not be able to investigate your individual situation, but if enough people complain, the scammers could be shut down.

“Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information,” Tressler wrote.

Reader Question of the Week

If you have a personal finance or retirement question, send it to colorofmoney@washpost.com. In the subject line, put “Question of the Week.” Please note that questions may be edited for clarity.

Q: Is it true that if you didn’t qualify for a stimulus payment for 2018 or 2019 but your income dropped this year, you can qualify for a payment next year? Because under the Cares Act we didn’t have to take a required minimum distribution from our retirement account for 2020, our joint income is much less than in 2019.

A: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act provides economic impact payments or stimulus payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for taxpayers filing a joint tax return.

To quickly distribute the funds, the IRS went back two years — to 2018 and 2019 — to pull tax returns to determine if people were eligible for a stimulus payment.

But what many people don’t realize is the stimulus payment is an advance credit for 2020. If you didn’t qualify for a payment because you earned too much in whichever tax return the IRS used (again, either 2018 or 2019), you may be able to claim the credit next year and receive a stimulus payment based on your 2020 income.

To recap, the amount of the rebate stimulus credit is based on your adjusted gross income (AGI), which is your gross income minus specific deductions or adjustments. Here are the income limits to receive the maximum stimulus payment:

— Up to $75,000/single or married filing separately: $1,200.

— Up to $112,500/head of household: $1,200.

— Up to $150,000/married couples filing joint return: $2,400.

Reduced payments are available if your AGI falls between the following ranges:

— $75,000 and $99,000/single or married filing separately.

— $112,500 and $136,500/head of household.

— $150,000 and $198,000/ married filing jointly.

Payments are reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$112,500/$150,000 thresholds.

Retirement Rants and Raves