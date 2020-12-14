Less than an hour later, the dashboard issued a status message indicating all services were back online for most affected users. Many people are reliant on Google services for virtual school, teleworking and communications during the pandemic.
“We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard,” the message reads. “Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”
Google did not respond to requests for comment about what caused the outages.
YouTube addressed the access issues in a tweet, saying “our team is aware and looking into it” but didn’t indicate the cause of the technical problems.
Users and outage trackers like DownDetector started reporting access issues with Gmail, YouTube and stored files on Google’s platforms early Monday, including in India, Mexico, Finland, the United Kingdom and Japan.
YouTube users were greeted to error messages in the form of a cartoon monkey with a hammer and the words “Something went wrong.” The hashtag #YouTubeDown began trending on Twitter within minutes, illustrating the widespread dependence on a company that has been heavily criticized for being too big. Alphabet’s combined platforms boast billions of global users, though it’s unclear how many were affected by the outages.