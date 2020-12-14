For example, the condo at 1645 Parkcrest Circle #200 in Reston, Va., is priced at $310,000. The median sales price in Fairfax County, where Reston is located, was $585,000 in October, according to Bright. Annual property taxes are $2,869 and the Reston homeowner’s association dues are $708 annually. Monthly condo dues, which include gas, electricity and an unassigned parking space as well as common area maintenance, are $447.
Built in 1973, this Bentana Park contemporary-style condo is about one mile from the Wiehle Avenue Metro station for Silver line service and two miles from Reston Town Center, which has shops, restaurants, a movie theater and an ice-skating rink that becomes an outdoor concert venue in the summer. Reston’s amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools; tennis, volleyball and basketball courts; walking trails; community centers; soccer fields; playgrounds; and a library.
The 1,158-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo has an open floor plan with a dining area and living area, a balcony and a remodeled kitchen with wood cabinets, two pantry closets, a custom-designed tile backsplash and white appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated, along with the windows and sliding-glass door. The condo has a washer and dryer and new floors that resemble wood.
Assigned schools include Forest Edge Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle and South Lakes High. All three schools are rated below average compared with other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Carolee Locklear with Coldwell Banker Realty at 703-598-2458.
