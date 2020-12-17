The site was acquired by the Deputy Mayor’s Office for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) in 2008. Funding for the redevelopment was provided by DMPED, the D.C. Housing Finance Agency, the Department of Housing and Community Development and the District of Columbia Housing Authority.
The development, to be built in three phases, will contain 740 residences. The building will include 518 affordable units, which are designated for specific income levels, and 22 permanent supportive units, which are designated for chronically homeless individuals and families. Among the affordable units, 211 will be reserved for the former residents of Temple Court.
The first phase of apartments will be ready for occupants in the third quarter of 2022. It will have 220 units, including 70 market rate units and 150 affordable units. Among the affordable units, 77 will be reserved for residents earning at or below 30 percent of area median income and 73 will be reserved for residents earning at or below 60 percent of area median income. Area median income in 2020 in the District is $126,000 for a household of four.
Northwest One will include a courtyard, grilling stations, a clubroom, a fitness center and a children’s playroom.
The developers are sponsoring a job training program to teach construction skills to individuals who want to work in the apprenticeship program on the Northwest One project as well as others in the District.
McCullough Construction, along with MRP, CSG and Taylor Adams as well as the D.C. Department of Employment Services, will hold six ABC CORE Construction Training Classes in the John and Jill Ker Conway Residence near the NoMa-Gallaudet University Metro station. The CORE class, which will offer students basic knowledge and skills required in construction trades, is a prerequisite for all apprenticeship programs.
