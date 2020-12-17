The 30-year fixed rate has never been this low since Freddie Mac began tracking mortgage rates in 1971. It surpassed the previous low of 2.71 percent, set earlier in the month. For some context on how remarkably low rates are, since November 2018, when it was 4.94 percent, the 30-year fixed rate has fallen more than 2.25 percentage points. At the start of 2000, the 30-year average was 8.15 percent.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. These rates are not available to every borrower.

Because the survey is based on home purchase mortgages, rates for refinances may be higher. This is especially true since the price adjustment for refinance transactions went into effect earlier this month. The adjustment is 0.5 percent of the loan amount (e.g., it is $1,500 on a $300,000 loan) and applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances.

The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.21 percent with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.26 percent a week ago and 3.19 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average remained the same at 2.79 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.36 percent a year ago.

“Mortgage rate dynamics over the past several months have been less dependent on economic data and more on policy-related matters — both fiscal and monetary — as well as epidemiological developments,” said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. “A new spending package may place some upward pressure on mortgage rates, particularly if the package contains more than has been reportedly debated. Investors have expected the spending package for a while now, meaning it’s likely that most of their reaction has already been priced in. Overall, mortgage rates remain very low and are unlikely to shift unless a blockbuster spending package is passed before the end of the year.”

The Federal Reserve met this week for the final time this year. As expected, the central bank did not raise the federal funds rate.

“The Federal Reserve reaffirmed [its] commitment to keep short-term rates at zero for the foreseeable future, noting the slowing pace of economic growth due to the intensification of the pandemic,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “We fully expect that they will maintain rates at the zero lower bound for years.”

But most observers were more interested in learning what the Fed intended to do, if anything, about its bond-buying program. For the past several months, the Federal Reserve has been buying mortgage-backed securities — or MBS as they are often known — which are bundles of mortgages sold on a secondary market. When a borrower takes out a loan such as a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a lender often bundles that loan with other loans into an MBS and then sells it to investors. The Fed’s purchase of MBS has helped drive down mortgage rates.

There was some concern the central bank might curb its bond-buying program. But in a post-meeting statement, it said “until substantial further progress has been made toward the committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals” the Fed would continue to buy at least $120 million of bonds each month.

“While the Fed has been clear regarding their plans for the federal funds target, they had been less so with respect to asset purchases,” Fratantoni said. Wednesday’s “announcement provided a further commitment that they would continue to purchase Treasurys and MBS at the current pace until there’s ‘substantial progress’ towards a stronger economy. With the vaccine distribution commencing, we are hopeful to see such progress over the course of 2021.”

While the Fed’s purchases will continue to put downward pressure on mortgage rates, other factors could cause rates to rise or fall, such as a Brexit deal or a stimulus package by Congress. But most observers expect rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found the experts it surveyed almost evenly split on where rates are headed in the coming week. About half predicted they would rise, almost another half said they would remain about the same, and a few expected them to go down.

Jim Sahnger, a mortgage planner at C2 Financial, is one who is anticipating them to hold steady.

“In the face of a number of negative things impacting the economy, mortgage rates have remained consistently stingy in giving up much ground from record lows,” he said. “The 10-year Treasury has increased nearly 30 basis points over the last 90 days, but mortgage-backed securities have remained pretty flat. The Fed met this week and stated they are in it for the long haul and will do what is needed in the interest rate complex until we reach desired inflation and employment targets. We won’t see either for a while.”

Meanwhile, mortgage applications picked up again last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — increased 1.1 percent from a week earlier. The purchase index rose 2 percent from the previous week and was 26 percent higher than a year ago. The refinance index ticked up 1 percent and was 105 percent higher than a year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 72.7 percent of applications.

“The housing market has not shown signs of slowing down, despite economic head winds caused by the efforts to slow the spike in covid-19 cases,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Purchase activity has increased year-over-year for 30 straight weeks, and several parts of the country are seeing demand significantly outpace what is available for sale. Mortgage rates falling to another record low in MBA’s survey led to another strong week of refinancing, with activity increasing again on a weekly and annual basis.”