There were 455,000 new claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for gig and self-employed workers.
And about 20.6 million total people were counted on the unemployment rolls, although officials have cautioned that number is inflated by duplicate claims and other issues stemming from backlogs in state unemployment systems.
The labor market continues to struggle, as coronavirus cases surge to new highs in many parts of the country, triggering a new round of more limited shutdowns and closures in some cities and states.