An estimated 885,000 people applied for unemployment aid for the first time last week — a second consecutive week of increased claims, which are at highs not seen since the end of the summer, as negotiations for stimulus drag on in Washington.

Economists say the aid for the unemployed and businesses that Congress let expire over the summer has begun dragging down the economy and threatening the fragile recovery.

There were 455,000 new claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for gig and self-employed workers.

And about 20.6 million total people were counted on the unemployment rolls, although officials have cautioned that number is inflated by duplicate claims and other issues stemming from backlogs in state unemployment systems.

The labor market continues to struggle, as coronavirus cases surge to new highs in many parts of the country, triggering a new round of more limited shutdowns and closures in some cities and states.