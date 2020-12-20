NASA’s new rocket would be the most powerful ever. But it’s the software that has some officials worried.
Aerojet Rocketdyne has revenue of about $2 billion and some 5,000 employees across the country. The company manufacturers the RS-25 engines to be used on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, which is designed to fly astronauts to the moon, as well as propulsion systems that are already used in several of Lockheed’s defense systems.
Lockheed makes the Orion spacecraft that would fly atop the SLS rocket. The acquisition will give Lockheed a stake in the rocket, which is made primarily by Boeing.
“Joining Lockheed Martin is a testament to the world-class organization and team we’ve built and represents a natural next phase of our evolution,” Eileen P. Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne, said in a statement. “As part of Lockheed Martin, we will bring our advanced technologies together with their substantial expertise and resources to accelerate our shared purpose: enabling the defense of our nation and space exploration.”
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and is subject to approval of Aerojet Rocketdyne shareholders.