The bill includes more than $284 billion for first and second forgivable PPP loans, expanded PPP eligibility for nonprofits and news outlets and modifications to the program to serve small businesses, nonprofits and independent restaurants.

Businesses that received PPP loans and had them forgiven will also be allowed to deduct the costs covered by those loans on their federal tax returns. While the issue had been a point of contention, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 ranking Republican senator said the costs would be deductible under the final agreement.

The package also provides $15 billion, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.

The deal includes $20 billion for targeted grants through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The package also includes a tax break for corporate meal expenses urged by the White House and denounced by Democrats. Dubbed the “three martini lunch” tax deduction by opponents, the tax break was promoted by President Trump as a way to revive the restaurant industry.