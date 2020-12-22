“As one of the largest pharmacy chains and wholesale drug distributors in the country, Walmart had the responsibility and the means to help prevent the diversion of prescription opioids,” Jeffrey Bossert Clark, acting assistant attorney general of the civil division, said in a statement. “Instead, for years, it did the opposite — filling thousands of invalid prescriptions at its pharmacies and failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other drugs placed by those pharmacies.”

In a statement, Walmart called the investigation “tainted" and said the Justice Department should focus on “bad doctors” who write prescriptions instead of blaming the pharmacists who fill them.

“This lawsuit invents a legal theory that unlawfully forces pharmacists to come between patients and their doctors, and is riddled with factual inaccuracies and cherry-picked documents taken out of context,” the company said.

Roughly 50,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year, a record, federal data show. More than 230,000 Americans have died from such overdoses since 1999, making the epidemic one of the deadliest in modern history.

In October, Walmart preemptively sued the agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, asking a federal court to clarify its pharmacies’ roles and responsibilities in filling opioid prescriptions. The company said its pharmacists had refused to fill hundreds of thousands of opioid prescriptions that they deemed problematic and had blocked thousands of “questionable doctors” from having prescriptions filled at its 5,000 pharmacies.

“We are bringing this lawsuit because there is no federal law requiring pharmacists to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship to the degree DOJ is demanding,” the company said in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, certain DOJ officials have long seemed more focused on chasing headlines than fixing the crisis.”

Walmart ordered 5.5 billion oxycodone or hydrocodone pills between 2006 and 2012, making it the country’s third largest buyer of those pills, behind Walgreens and CVS, according to a Post analysis of DEA data.

The retail giant operates 11,500 stores worldwide, including 5,300 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the United States. It is the nation’s largest private employer, with roughly 1.5 million U.S. workers.