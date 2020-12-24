“Documenting your rental at move-in and throughout the lease informs you what’s expected at move-out to get your full security deposit back,” said Lydia Winkler, co-founder and COO of RentCheck, a digital property management system that facilitates remote inspections for landlords. “Even if a crack in the floor or a kitchen cabinet not opening properly doesn’t bother you, document it anyway so you don’t get blamed for any preexisting damage when it comes time to move-out. By having your previous inspection as a reference point, you’re aware of what your home needs to look like at move-out.”