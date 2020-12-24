The agreement represents a detente between the civil rights plaintiffs, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Vote Forward, and the Postal Service, which is fighting complaints in federal courts across the country. It appealed three preliminary rulings last month that blocked implementation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s cost-cutting policies that led to significant mail delivery delays over the summer.

It also comes amid sharp declines in ballot processing scores in the Atlanta district the state’s most populous region.

The NAACP and Vote Forward noted in the agreement that they were poised to ask a judge to intervene further in the case and compel more operational changes, but said they would hold off if the Postal Service stuck to its end of the deal. They also agreed to negotiate out of court if problems cropped up before asking a court to weigh in.

A Postal Service representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outcome in Georgia will determine whether Republicans hold on to the Senate. GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue are in tight races with their respective Democratic challengers, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The two incumbents failed to capture 50 percent the vote in the Nov. 3 election, forcing decisive runoffs, after becoming embroiled in ethics scandals.

More than 2 million Georgians have already voted in the contests, including 721,000 by mail. More than 1.3 million Georgians requested mail-in ballots.

The agreement between the civil rights groups and the Postal Service stems from a federal case that began in August. The plaintiffs argued to Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that DeJoy should have sought an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission before moving ahead with his cost-cutting policies, which enforced a stricter transportation schedule and cracked down on crucial overtime work hours.

Sullivan agreed, and after ordering the Postal Service to rescind the policies, held daily hearings leading up to the Nov. 3 general election to monitor the mail agency’s progress and ballot processing rates. Though most experts hail the election as a success — 65 million Americans voted by mail, and DeJoy reported the vast majority of completed ballots were delivered on time — the Postal Service struggled.

It cut out key ballot-tracking steps in the name of expediency that caused it to lose track of 300,000 ballots. Though most arrived on time, the agency told the court, election administration experts expressed alarm that the Postal Service was cutting operational corners.

It also defied Sullivan’s Election Day order to conduct ballot sweeps of processing facilities earlier in the day to ensure there was enough time to deliver the votes in time to be counted. In a response filed shortly before polls closed in dozens of states, the mail agency said it would conduct the sweeps on its own schedule. Sullivan threatened to hold DeJoy in contempt over the agency’s noncompliance.

Tensions threatened to ratchet up before the Georgia runoff as the Postal Service appealed Sullivan’s initial ruling, and as ballot processing scores in Georgia proved inconsistent. In the Gulf Atlantic postal district, which stretches from just beneath Atlanta through all points South and East, 93.7 percent of ballots have been processed on-time, according to court data obtained by The Washington Post. In the Tennessee district, which serves a northwest sliver of the state, 88 percent were on time.