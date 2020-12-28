While finding acres of land for less than $400,000 is unusual, it’s not impossible. The property at 15205 Candy Hill Rd. in Upper Marlboro is priced at $375,000. Annual property taxes are $4,219. No homeowner association dues are required.
The split-level, single-family home built in 1984 sits on almost three acres with an attached two-car garage, a barn with stables and enough space to park a boat or a recreational vehicle. A covered patio in the back of the house overlooks a pasture and trees. The grounds also have a garden and fruit trees.
The 2,112-square-foot house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. While the house could use some updates, it has hardwood floors, a wood-burning brick fireplace with a raised hearth and built-in wood storage in the living room.
It also has a wall of windows in the living room, a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets that opens to the dining room, a laundry room, central air conditioning and a finished lower level with a recreation room, a full bathroom and a bedroom with a walk-in closet.
Assigned schools include Baden Elementary, Gwynn Park Middle and Gwynn Park High. The elementary and middle schools are rated average in comparison with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org, and the high school is rated below average.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact Long & Foster agents Tina Melichar at 301-975-9500 or Roman Mychajliw at 240-994-5067.
Read more in Real Estate: