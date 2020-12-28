This was not the original vision they had for their home. It can be quite stressful if everyone does not have their own space. Whatever your particular situation may be, many people need a different type of space in this new environment.

Space is more important now. Many people need at least a larger living room to accommodate a workspace and a den or extra bedroom to use as a designated office space.

A designated workspace becomes more of a priority if there is more than one person in the home. We have all seen, heard or experienced Zoom meetings with unexpected guests, pets and children. Some of these stories are cute and funny. We certainly could all use a bit of comic relief right now.

Ideally, you want to avoid having an under-clothed child or a spouse carrying dirty laundry or anything else embarrassing through your office space while you’re having a meeting.

The commute time during rush-hour traffic used to be a major focus on where our clients would choose to live. Clients with longer work days typically would strive for apartments within walking distance of work. But the good news for many people who won’t be going back to their offices until at least the spring is that they can look for an apartment a little farther away that offers a lower rent and more square footage.

Balconies have become important to many people. If you are not getting outside to walk to and from the Metro or going out for lunch, it’s harder to force a break into your workday. We all need a breather from work. It is becoming more important to have an outing or to get fresh air or have your lunch with your friends by phone or video call.

It’s not healthy to have every meal in front of the computer; it will probably make you feel compelled to keep working. If you can sit on a balcony, away from the phone and the computer, you will come back to work refreshed and better able to handle tasks more effectively. The technology we have has most of us starting our day reading emails, even before coffee or getting out of bed. This makes a work recess highly important for sanity and well-being.

If you’re looking at a high-rise, social distancing is important. You may consider a unit on a lower floor so that you can use the stairs rather than the elevator.

Being close to a park to get fresh air and a break is important. At the very least, being able to see trees and greenery is desirable. We are not all going to gyms, our exercise is now mainly outdoors.

Many clients have wanted to move into pet-friendly properties. Working from home can be stressful and pets help us take a break to have a walk or just a timeout. Studies have shown that having pets will lower blood pressure, reduce stress and lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

A dog won’t let you forget that you need a break sometimes and will remind you that exercise is necessary. Most pets are good at training their people on what is really a priority.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is the founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.