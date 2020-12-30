While many homeownership programs base their income requirements on total household income, DC Open Doors uses just the borrower’s income, not the entire household. This increases the availability of the down payment assistance program to households with higher incomes who may struggle with saving for a down payment while paying a high rent in D.C. or paying student loans.
Other requirements of the DC Open Doors program, which is run by the DC Housing Finance Agency, include:
- Minimum credit score of 640.
- Maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 50 percent for a conventional loan and 45 percent for an FHA loan. Debt-to-income ratio is calculated by comparing your minimum payment on all recurring debt to your gross monthly income.
- $484,350 maximum first mortgage amount.
- No maximum sales price limit.
The program is available to all borrowers, regardless of whether they are first-time buyers. In addition, current residents and non-residents of D.C. may apply.
DC Open Doors’ down payment assistance is in the form of a loan for the full amount of your mortgage program’s down payment, such as 3.5 percent for an FHA loan or 3 or 5 percent for a conventional loan.
The zero percent interest loan for the down payment doesn’t require payments or accrue interest. The loan must be repaid 30 years after the closing date, when the home is sold or ownership is transferred, when the home is no longer your principal residence or when you refinance.
Informational sessions about buying a home and this program are held on the first and third Wednesdays of every month by DCHFA and by participating lenders.
For more information or to find a lender, click here.
