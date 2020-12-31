For example, the condo at 1705 P St. NW #31 is priced at $375,000, a $24,000 reduction from its original list price. The monthly condo fee is $390 per month and annual property taxes are $3,388. The condo fee includes heat, trash and snow removal, building maintenance and access to a shared laundry room.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 548 square feet, which means the price per square foot is $684. The third-floor condo has an open floor plan with black-and-white tile flooring in the white-on-white kitchen and hardwood flooring. French doors lead from the living and dining area to one bedroom and the second bedroom has an exposed brick wall. Either bedroom could be used as a home office. The bathroom has black-and-white tile flooring. A small balcony is adjacent to the kitchen.
The unit has gas heat and water heating, with window units for air conditioning. The mid-rise building has an elevator and is two blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro station. Only on-street parking is available.
Residents can walk to shops, restaurants, museums and a variety of other neighborhoods from this location, including Foggy Bottom, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle and downtown.
Assigned schools include Ross Elementary and Cardozo Education Campus. The elementary school is rated above average compared to other schools in the District by GreatSchools.org and the middle and high school is rated below average.
