“We’re continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service,” Slack said on its status page. “All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate.”

The company first disclosed service interruptions at 7:15 a.m., Pacific time.

In an emailed statement, Slack said it is looking into the problem. “We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal.”

Customers across the United States are having trouble connecting to Slack, according to the website Downdetector, which displays outage reports in many metropolitan hubs.

Slack has been transparent about its outages in the past — after a major disruption in May, the company published a detailed blog about the server scaling issues that contributed to the outage. The problem, which was resolved the same day, could be at least partly tied to the spike in usage Slack noted this year as massive parts of the workforce began working from home during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We strive to keep Slack available and reliable, and in this case, we failed," engineer Laura Nolan wrote in the May blog post, after a detailed technical explanation of the incident. "We know that Slack is a critical tool for our users, and that is why we aim to learn as much as we can from every incident, whether customer visible or not."

Slack said in October it has more than 12 million daily users of its messaging app.

Enterprise software company Salesforce entered a deal to buy Slack for nearly $28 billion in December. The sale is expected to close this year.

Workers returning from holiday breaks took to Twitter to gloat about the Monday Slack outage.