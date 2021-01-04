The median sales price for a home in D.C. was $675,000 in October, according to Bright MLS. But the median sales price for a home in Prince William County in Virginia was $415,000 in October, according to the Prince William County Association of Realtors.
A $400,000 price limit in Prince William County can even buy a single-family home on nearly half an acre. Such is the property at 8507 Yorkshire Lane in Manassas. Priced at $349,900, this house does not require any homeowner association fee. Annual property taxes are $2,857.
Built in 1950, this Cape Cod-style house has a fully fenced, landscaped yard that includes two storage sheds. The larger shed has two levels and electricity. The property doesn’t have a garage, but it does have space to park six cars in the driveway.
Inside, the 1,315-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The first floor has a family room with hardwood floors and crown moldings, an eat-in kitchen with new hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. The refrigerator and laundry machines are in a hall adjacent to the kitchen with a door to the yard.
The main level also has two bedrooms, a full bath and a powder room. Upstairs, the master suite includes a private full bathroom and two closets. The upper level has space for a home office, den or small fourth bedroom. The house has central air conditioning and a new water heater.
The home is close to Route 28, approximately five miles from Interstate 66 and four miles from the Manassas Virginia Railway Express station.
Assigned schools include Yorkshire Elementary, Parkside Middle and Osbourn Park High. The elementary school is rated below average by GreatSchools.org in comparison with other schools in Virginia. The middle and high schools are rated average.
