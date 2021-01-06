Officials in several Georgia counties were still tallying votes from Tuesday’s runoff election, and the state has until Friday to count thousands more outstanding overseas and military ballots. But with 99 percent of the votes counted, the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) is the projected winner against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Democrat Jon Ossoff was leading Sen. David Perdue (R) by 16,730 votes and 50.2 percent of the vote, but the race remains too close to call.

The runoff was triggered after no candidate captured at least 50 percent of the vote in November, putting control of the Senate at play. Republicans hold a 50-49 advantage with Warnock’s projected victory, and if Ossoff wins, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris would give Democrats the tie-breaking vote.

Many investors worry that a Democratic-controlled Senate could ease the path for the incoming Biden administration to usher in tax increases and regulatory changes. But flipping the chamber could also lead to more fiscal stimulus, boosting companies that have been hard hit by the pandemic and the broader economy.

Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG, said in emailed note that investors should focus on the future of the economy — and what the Biden administration and new legislators will do to address persistent job losses and rising coronavirus cases.

“A new government is returning to Washington and legislators are going to have their hands full as economic weakness seems to have returned,” Rupkey said. “The path of the economy depends on the course of the pandemic and the renewed virus outbreak has thrown the economy for a loop which dashes the hopes of nearly 10 million Americans who lost their jobs after the pandemic hit. The worst economic downturn since the Great Depression isn’t over yet.”

Oil markets also rallied Wednesday, though they are more focused on the pandemic and market fundamentals than the election. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, jumped 0.5 percent to $53.88 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, ticked up 0.1 percent to $49.98 a barrel.