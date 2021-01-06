Grosvenor Americas expanded the option of living on more than one level to every condo in its new development known as City Homes at 1500 Harry Thomas Way NE in D.C.’s Eckington neighborhood.
All 45 of the townhouse-style condos will have more than one level, allowing for greater separation of space between the bedroom, home office and entertaining functions. Every unit will include a private patio or balcony, and the fifth-floor units have access to private roof terraces. Units 5F, 6F and 7F have balconies on three levels.
Designer Cecconi Simone created a modern look to the condos, which average about 1,300 square feet and have open floor plans with eight-foot-high windows.
The condos are anticipated to be ready for residents in spring 2021. The one-bedroom units are priced from the low $700,000s, the two-bedroom units from the low $800,000s and the three-bedroom units are priced from $1 million and up.
City Homes is about one mile from the shops and restaurants at Union Market and close to Quincy Lane, a walkable pedestrian area with shops and restaurants in Eckington. Tanner Park, the Eckington Dog Park and Metropolitan Branch Trail are a short walk from City Homes. The NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station is less than one mile from the development.
To sign up for more information on City Homes, click here.
Read more Real Estate: