On Wednesday, the Dow closed at a record high, even as thousands of President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was set to confirm Biden’s election win. Trump has emphatically disputed the results, citing meritless claims of voter fraud, and had encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies. One person was fatally shot during the melee, and the D.C. National Guard was activated.

Overseas investors also seemed relatively unconcerned about the turmoil: Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.6 percent, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained .7 percent. European markets were positive in midday trading, with the exception of Britain’s FTSE100, which was trading down .45 percent.

“With the Democrats now set to control Congress when Joe Biden officially becomes President in a few weeks’ time, the market is now recalibrating the scenario where the future leader has a greater chance of pushing through his policies and thus what the consequences would be on asset classes, economic growth, monetary policy and so on,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Thursday in an email to The Washington Post. “Previously the market seemed to be content with a situation of government gridlock.”

The mob scenes at the Capitol attracted harsh and unusual criticism from business groups, many of which had applauded Trump’s efforts to cut down on government regulation and corporate taxes throughout his time in office. Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat said he was “disgusted” with the rioting, while Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of the Blackstone Group, said he was “shocked and horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our constitution.”

The National Association of Manufacturers released an extraordinary statement from its president, Jay Timmons, saying Vice President Pence “should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment to preserve democracy.”

But beyond the condemnations, investors were looking down the line toward the likely priorities of the Biden administration. Many investors worry that the Democratic-controlled Senate might ease the path for tax increases and regulatory changes. But flipping the chamber also increases the odds of more fiscal stimulus, boosting companies that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the broader economy.

“Markets will continue to focus on the potential Democratic agenda, which should be broadly positive for cyclical sectors,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with OANDA, wrote in commentary Thursday. “Georgia’s Democrat clean sweep and its ramifications are likely to dominate markets today, with stimulus sentiment well in the ascendant. The buy everything trade is alive and well, if a little noisy.”

Bitcoin continued its explosive rally Thursday, surging 11.7 percent, to trade above $38,500, bringing the value of the cryptocurrency market above $1 trillion for the first time. In the past 12 months, bitcoin has soared nearly 400 percent as the global economic slowdown pushed more investors toward alternative currencies.