On Wednesday, the Dow closed at a record high, even as thousands of President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was set to confirm Biden’s election win. Trump has emphatically disputed the results, citing meritless claims of voter fraud, and had encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies. One person was shot during the melee, and the D.C. National Guard was activated.

Shortly after the opening bell Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average had gained 150 points, or about 0.4 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9 percent.

Overseas investors also seemed relatively unconcerned with the turmoil: Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.6 percent, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained .7 percent. European markets were positive in midday trading, with the exception of Britain’s FTSE100, which was trading down .45 percent.

“With the Democrats now set to control Congress when Joe Biden officially becomes President in a few weeks’ time, the market is now recalibrating the scenario where the future leader has a greater chance of pushing through his policies and thus what the consequences would be on asset classes, economic growth, monetary policy and so on,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. “Previously the market seemed to be content with a situation of government gridlock.”

The mob scenes at the Capitol attracted harsh and unusual criticism from business groups, many of which had applauded Trump’s efforts to cut down on government regulation and corporate taxes throughout his time in office. Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat said he was “disgusted” with the rioting, while Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group, said he was “shocked and horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our constitution.”

The National Association of Manufacturers released an extraordinary statement from its president, Jay Timmons, saying Vice President Pence “should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment to preserve democracy.”

But beyond the condemnations, investors were looking down the line toward the likely priorities of the Biden administration. Many investors worry that a Democratic-controlled Senate could ease the path for tax increases and regulatory changes. But flipping the chamber also increases the odds of more fiscal stimulus, boosting companies that have been hard hit by the pandemic and the broader economy.

