Employment in another tourism-related category, amusements, gambling, and recreation, fell by 92,000. Government employed declined by 42,000. These declines offset modest gains in other sectors, like professional and business services, retail and construction.
The data, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning, points to the significant economic challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden as he inherits one of the weakest labor markets in years from President Trump, with the end of the pandemic still out of sight and political crisis subsuming Washington yet again.
Trump will leave office with one of the worst performances on jobs of any president in decades; the economy shed 22 million jobs between February and April with the onset of the pandemic and has regained just over half. Low-wage jobs have been the most hard-hit.
Even at slow levels of growth, it could take years for the United States to return to the levels of employment it enjoyed before the pandemic.
Economists have been warning about the potential for the labor market to go south since the summer, but the economy had continued to add jobs, albeit at an increasingly slowing pace, since April.