Employment in another tourism-related category — amusements, gambling and recreation — fell by 92,000. Government employment declined by 42,000. These declines offset modest gains in other sectors, such as professional and business services, retail and construction.
The data, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning, points to the significant economic challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden as he inherits one of the weakest labor markets in years from President Trump, with the end of the pandemic still out of sight and political crisis consuming Washington yet again.
“It’s a damaged labor market,” said Augustine Faucher, chief economist at the PNC Financial Services Group. “But it is a labor market that is poised for recovery, given the fact that we are seeing the vaccine. With support from the federal government and support from the Federal Reserve, it could see a strong rebound over the next few years.”
Trump will leave office with one of the worst performances on jobs of any president in decades; the economy shed 22 million jobs between February and April with the onset of the pandemic and has regained just over half. Low-wage jobs have been the hardest-hit.
Even at slow levels of growth, it could take years for the United States to return to the levels of employment it enjoyed before the pandemic.
Economists have been warning about the potential for the labor market to go south since the summer, but the economy had continued to add jobs, albeit at an increasingly slow pace, since April.