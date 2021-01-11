For example, the house at 5270 W. Boniwood Turnpike in Clinton is priced at $399,900. Annual property taxes are $3,758 and the monthly homeowner’s association fee is $62.
Built in 1982, the brick-front single-family home sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot and includes brick and siding on the exterior. The split-level-style house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms on two levels with 2,416 square feet of living space.
Renovations include a new roof, updated bathrooms, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and new cabinets in the kitchen. The main level has hardwood floors in the living and dining areas and new carpet in the three bedrooms on this level. The main level also has two full bathrooms. The walkout lower level has new carpet, a fireplace in the family room, a bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry room.
The property doesn’t include a garage, but there is off-street parking in the driveway. The house has central air conditioning, gas heat and a gas water heater.
Parks, grocery stores, shops and restaurants are within a short drive from this house.
Assigned schools include Waldon Woods Elementary, Stephen Decatur Middle and Surrattsville High. All three schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org.
For more information, contact associate broker Hameed Virk with Samson Properties at 301-675-1597.
