The Dow Jones industrial average swooned 250 points after the opening bell Monday before recovering somewhat. It remained down 0.5 percent, at 30,924. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slumped 0.8 percent to 3,792 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.4 percent to 13,026.

AD

AD

Investor moods also soured overseas as Europe continued to grapple with a coronavirus resurgence. Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 both declined 1.1 percent in midday trading, while Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index declined 0.8 percent.

“After the euphoria of last week’s market movements, investors are now facing the realization that Covid cases in the UK remain at elevated levels, while cases are also rising in places like Germany and China,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “The pace of the vaccine roll-out remains closely watched and any positive news on this front could put a spark back into equity markets.”

Tech stocks were hit hard Monday as investors anticipated intense backlash from the White House following Twitter’s decision to ban Trump’s Twitter account after he incited the mob that overran the Capitol. Twitter’s shares plummeted 10.7 percent in morning trading. Facebook, which suspended Trump indefinitely, traded more than 3.7 percent lower.

AD

AD

Stocks have been on a record-shattering tear after a devastating drop-off during the pandemic’s first wave, even as the coronavirus continues to cause mass deaths, halt travel, decimate businesses and push millions into poverty. On Friday, the Labor Department reported that December marked the end of eight months of jobs growth, as the economy shed 140,000 positions amid a nationwide coronavirus surge. Nearly half a million jobs were lost in leisure and hospitality, the majority in restaurants as soaring cases provoked renewed business restrictions.

“The economic reality stands in stark contrast to the markets’ view of the world,” Chris Zacarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post. “We are all living in the present, with a badly damaged economy, while the market is living in the future, expecting a post-Covid or at least post-vaccine world.”

Investors have been looking down the line toward the likely priorities of the Biden administration. Many investors worry that the Democratic-controlled Senate — secured last week by the party’s wins in two Georgia runoff elections — might ease the path for tax increases and regulatory changes. But flipping the chamber also increases the odds of more fiscal stimulus, boosting companies that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn.

AD

AD

The U.S. has recorded more than 22 million coronavirus cases and more than 373,000 fatalities tied to the virus since February, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Last week, the nation surpassed 4,000 daily deaths for the first time.

“It has never been more true that the path of the economy depends on the course of the virus,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, said in comments emailed to The Post. “And right now, new Covid outbreaks across the nation are threatening to bring the economy down with it.”