Campaign finance system rocked as firms pause or halt contributions after election results challenged
“We strongly condemn the violence and attempted insurrection,” a GoFundMe spokesman told The Post in an email, “and will continue to remove fundraisers that attempt to spread misinformation about the election, promote conspiracy theories and contribute to or participate in attacks on US democracy.”
Last week, BuzzFeed News reported that more than a dozen fundraisers on GoFundMe in December and January sought to cover travel expenses for the Wednesday rally, which morphed into a violent assault on the Capitol. One campaign, titled #PatriotPilgrimageDC, raised $21,548 of a $50,000 goal from 285 donors.
The attack on the Capitol has prompted fierce condemnation and a bit of soul-searching among American corporations. After months of taking criticism for not taking strong action against Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, Twitter permanently banned his account, and Facebook and Instagram suspended his accounts indefinitely. Reddit banned the subreddit r/DonaldTrump, a hub for “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theorists that encouraged users to go to the Capitol, and Airbnb has said it will ax reservations associated with hate groups or violent activity.
Companies are also reconsidering their political relationships in the wake of last week’s violence. On Monday, many major companies announced plans to cease political donations to members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election. Other corporations, including AT&T, Marriott International and tech giants Microsoft, Google and Facebook, said they’d halt contributions from their political action committees — a sign of corporate America’s growing unease with the election doubts and violent attacks encouraged by Trump.
In recent months, GoFundMe has taken down several fundraisers that were attempting to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, a spokesman told The Post. Its policies prohibit fundraisers that support hate, violence, harassment and election misinformation.
Launched in 2010, GoFundMe has raised over $9 billion from more than 120 million donations, according to its website.