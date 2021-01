Last year, Northrop Grumman’s PAC contributed roughly equally to Democrats and Republicans.

“We are pausing political action committee giving and evaluating the way forward,” said Northrop Grumman Vice President of Communications Tim Paynter. Northrop Grumman did not release a statement explaining its decision.

Northrop Grumman’s move to halt donations is significant in an industry generally reluctant to criticize the commander in chief.

Trade associations representing the defense industry issued statements publicly condemning the violence, but did not directly criticize Trump or single out congressional Republicans. Aerospace Industry Association President Eric Fanning condemned the riots along with “those who incite such violence" without naming Trump directly. National Defense Industrial Association President Hawk Carlisle called the riot “despicable” for causing a “breakdown of the rule of law” and “the desecration of the Capitol building.”

The defense industry has in many ways walked in lockstep with Trump since he took office. The industry has benefited significantly from increased military spending under Trump, as well as the president’s support for international arms sales. Lockheed Martin became a centerpiece of a White House-sponsored advertising campaign highlighting the administration’s job creation credentials.

When Trump blamed “both sides” for violence at a Charlottesville white supremacist rally in 2017, defense firms were among the few companies that supported the president’s business councils. Other corporations left the councils in protest, leading to their dissolution.

Northrop Grumman was not a part of the president’s business councils even before the Charlottesville rallies. But the company suffered its own fallout from the rally when ProPublica and the television program “Frontline” identified one of its systems engineers as a member of a white supremacist organization. Northrop Grumman fired the engineer after a video surfaced showing him punching a Black man at the Charlottesville riot.