The $900 billion law passed by lawmakers in December provided $300 in unemployment benefits through mid-March, raising concerns about a looming cliff while millions of Americans were still out of work and many jobs, particularly those in service sectors, may not return until the health crisis ends. The Biden plan increases the benefits to $400 per week and extends the program through September.The proposal would also extend assistance for people who have exhausted their regular benefits, as well as those who do not typically qualify for unemployment insurance programs, including self-employed people and gig workers.