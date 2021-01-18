“Our administration will hit the ground running to deliver immediate, urgent relief to Americans; confront the overlapping crises of COVID-19, the historic economic downturn, systemic racism and inequality, and the climate crisis; and get this government working for the people it serves,” Biden said in a statement. “These tireless public servants will be a key part of our agenda to build back better — and I am confident they will help make meaningful change and move our country forward.”

Chopra, who has served since 2018 as a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, is an acolyte of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). He worked with her on establishing the CFPB before joining it in 2011 to head up its efforts exposing abuses in the student lending market.

Chopra brought a background as a graduate of the Wharton School, who, as a consultant with the global management firm McKinsey & Company, had focused on student debt and other consumer credit markets. At the CFPB, he called out private student lenders for their treatment of borrowers and helped lay the groundwork for President Barack Obama’s Student Aid Bill of Rights, aimed at providing borrowers more power with loan servicers. He has proved to be a similarly outspoken industry critic at the FTC, pressing for more aggressive enforcement actions against tech companies and others. Chopra declined to comment Monday on his appointment to lead the CFPB.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee that will handle Chopra’s nomination, praised his selection, calling him a “bold and experienced choice.”

“I am confident that Mr. Chopra will not only return the CFPB to its central mission — protecting consumers — but also ensure the agency plays a leading role in combatting racial inequities in our financial system,” Brown said in a statement.