For example, the condo at 1838 Fourth Street NW #1B is priced at $399,900. The monthly condo fee is $200 and annual property taxes are $2,602.
The condo, in the Historic LeDroit Park neighborhood and close to Bloomingdale and Shaw, is four blocks from the Shaw/Howard University Metro station for Green and Yellow Line service. Restaurants, bars and music venues such as the 9:30 Club, when they reopen, are two blocks from the condo along the U Street corridor. A neighborhood grocery store, the LeDroit Market, is a half block from the condo.
The two-bedroom condo has been fully renovated and includes one bathroom. The 739-square-foot condo, located on the first level but elevated above the street level, has new floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. The renovated kitchen has stone counters, a breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting.
The unit doesn’t have its own washer and dryer, but there is a common laundry room for residents to use. Condo rules allow for one dog or cat under 10 pounds per unit.
Assigned schools are Cleveland Elementary and Cardozo Education Campus. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in D.C. and Cardozo is rated below average. For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact associate broker Morgan Knull with Re/Max Gateway at 202-431-9867.
