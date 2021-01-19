1. Know the common scams. Three common scams are lender impersonation scams, foreclosure relief scams and rental scams. In the first one, a scammer posing as a lender might request payment for a modification or to avoid foreclosure. In a foreclosure relief scam, scammers pretending to be lenders or attorneys target homeowners who are struggling and claim to offer assistance. In a rental scam, the financial predator, who has no relation to a property or its owner, advertises property rental ads and asks for money upfront to hold as a deposit or to let you visit the property. This scammer is offering empty promises and is just looking to take a prospective renter’s money.

2. Consult an HUD-certified housing counselor. One of the biggest mistakes consumers make, especially in times of high stress and vulnerability, is signing documents they do not fully understand and not seeking guidance from a certified housing counseling organization. NeighborWorks organizations around the country are here to help. A certified housing counselor can help families save time and money at every stage of the housing process and protect the equity in their home.

3. Watch for red flags. If a company tells you to stop paying your rent or mortgage, that is a sign of a scam. Never give out personal or financial information, such as your Social Security number, without confirming the identity of the person you’re speaking with. Third-party scams are rampant, and a five-minute misstep could cost you thousands of dollars and take a hefty emotional toll. Ask your contact for credentials, and research the company that person claims to represent. Reach out to your landlord or mortgage lender to answer any questions or concerns.

4. Report suspicious activity. If you’re victimized, report suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities, such as the Federal Trade Commission and the office of your state’s attorney general. You can also find information at NeighborWorks.org.

5. Stay informed and stay vigilant. Thousands of people are on the edge of losing their homes because of the economy’s decline, and another wave of widespread foreclosures and evictions is headed our way. But by staying informed and vigilant, and by reaching out to nonprofits such as NeighborWorks America’s network of community development organizations across the country and other trusted advisers, consumers can bypass scammers and protect their homes.

More information about mortgage forbearance is also available at covidhelpforhome.org.